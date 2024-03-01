Kansasville crash; car slams into guardrail, driver declined ambulance

article

Kansasville Fire and Rescue responded on Friday morning, March 1 to a crash on Highway 75.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to Highway 75 about a quarter mile north of Highway A (Plank Road). Paramedics arriving on the scene located a black Dodge Charger that had been traveling northbound on Highway 75, went off the roadway and impacted a guardrail west of the paved southbound lane.

Paramedics were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and assessed her for injuries. She declined ambulance transport.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.