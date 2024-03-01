Expand / Collapse search

Kansasville crash; car slams into guardrail, driver declined ambulance

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

KANSASVILLE, Wis. - Kansasville Fire and Rescue responded on Friday morning, March 1 to a crash on Highway 75. 

Emergency crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to Highway 75 about a quarter mile north of Highway A (Plank Road). Paramedics arriving on the scene located a black Dodge Charger that had been traveling northbound on Highway 75, went off the roadway and impacted a guardrail west of the paved southbound lane. 

Paramedics were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and assessed her for injuries. She declined ambulance transport. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.