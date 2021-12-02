K-9 Riggs shooting, suspect's competency questioned

K-9 Riggs has returned to the force after being shot in the head in October, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday, Dec. 2. This, as the man accused of pulling the trigger made an appearance in court.

Walking into court Thursday morning, Allan Brown found himself facing multiple felony charges tied to an incident in October where Brown allegedly stole a car, ran from police and eventually shot K-9 Riggs in the head.

Not long after taking their seats for Brown's preliminary hearing, representation for the defendant called for a competency examination.

Allan Brown

"I am prohibited from disclosing those pursuant to the attorney-client privilege," said Christopher Bub, Brown's attorney, when questioned about the potential competency concerns. "What I can say is that I have met with Mr. Brown, and I have reason to believe that he lacks substantial mental capacity to assist in his defense or understand the proceedings."

After the incident, K-9 Riggs was taken to Harris Pet Hospital in Salem. He was then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, where he was hospitalized for two days before being released. He has since recovered and returned to duty. According to a spokesman with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Terry Tifft took Riggs in for a post-injury evaluation to determine fitness for duty, and Riggs was found to be in "phenomenal shape." He was cleared to return with the sheriff's authorization.

Brown faces six charges:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

Possession of a firearm by an outstate felon

Strike police/fire animal using a dangerous weapon - cause injury

Mistreatment of animals - law enforcement

Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take a person into custody

Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner's consent

He's being held on $1 million bail.