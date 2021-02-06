Jury finds Milwaukee man guilty in fatal 2018 hit-and-run

article

A jury on Thursday, Feb. 4 found Brian Vaughn -- charged in a fatal 2018 hit-and-run -- guilty on all counts associated with the incident.

Vaughn, 18, faced seven counts, all felonies, including second-degree reckless homicide. He had pleaded not guilty to charges in April 2019.

The crash happened in August 2018 near 17th and Highland, shortly after 4 a.m. Prosecutors said Vaughn was driving a stolen truck and had cut off his court-ordered GPS monitoring device two days prior.

Garrett Baublit, 41, was killed and a 31-year-old woman was critically injured in the crash. Prosecutors said Vaughn reached speeds as high as 84 mph and went through a red light, colliding with the victim's vehicle.

After weeks on the run, and several high-speed chases, Vaughn was arrested at 19th and Congo on the city's south side.

A sentencing hearing in the case was scheduled for April 7.

