Jurassic World Live Tour at Fiserv Forum Nov. 11-13

MILWAUKEE - Jurassic World Live Tour returns to Fiserv Forum this fall for six action-packed performances from Nov. 11-13. 

Sign up today to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com. You’ll receive a pre-sale code and have the opportunity to purchase the best seats early, starting today. 

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at FiservForum.com.

