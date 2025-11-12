Junior Achievement: Signature charity of this year’s Heart of Canal Street

Brian Kramp is at Junior Achievement, the signature charity of this year’s Heart of Canal Street.
MILWAUKEE - For more than 30 years, Potawatomi Casino Hotel's signature community program has partnered with local charities to help put food on tables, help kids stay safe while encouraging an appreciation of the arts.
Brian Kramp is at Junior Achievement (11111 West Liberty Drive), the signature charity of this year’s Heart of Canal Street.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Heart of Canal Street is Potawatomi’s signature giving program and through Dec. 10 you can play bingo to support Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. Brian Kramp has details on the event where playing means everyone wins.
Brian Kramp is at JA Biz Town where kids build real skills for real life through hands-on learning in money, work, and entrepreneurship.
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin provides several ways that you can get involved in their mission and Brian Kramp is in Biz Town where students combine in-class learning with a day-long visit to a simulated town.