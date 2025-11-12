Expand / Collapse search

Junior Achievement: Signature charity of this year’s Heart of Canal Street

Published  November 12, 2025 8:34am CST
Heart of Canal Street

Brian Kramp is at Junior Achievement, the signature charity of this year’s Heart of Canal Street.

MILWAUKEE - For more than 30 years, Potawatomi Casino Hotel's signature community program has partnered with local charities to help put food on tables, help kids stay safe while encouraging an appreciation of the arts. 

Brian Kramp is at Junior Achievement (11111 West Liberty Drive), the signature charity of this year’s Heart of Canal Street.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Heart of Canal Street is Potawatomi’s signature giving program and through Dec. 10 you can play bingo to support Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. Brian Kramp has details on the event where playing means everyone wins.

JA Biz Town

Brian Kramp is at JA Biz Town where kids build real skills for real life through hands-on learning in money, work, and entrepreneurship.

Biz Town

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin provides several ways that you can get involved in their mission and Brian Kramp is in Biz Town where students combine in-class learning with a day-long visit to a simulated town.

