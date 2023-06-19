Juneteenth, Summerfest, Strawberry Fest and more things to do June 19-25

article

Throughout this week, there are a number of multiple events, including activities that are fun for the whole family from June 19 to June 25.

In celebration of Juneteenth, Northcott Neighborhood House has come up with multiple events you can participate in on Monday.

The day begins with the Juneteenth Parade starting at 9 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. The parade starts at 14th Street and Atkinson Avenue, travels south to King Drive, then east to Locust Street.

If you're not interested in the parade, between Concordia and Center is the site of the street festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, vendors, music, games, community resources and more at the festival.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.juneteenthmke.org.

Summerfest

Summerfest returns on Thursday, June 22. Opening up and spearheading the first day are Country artists Eric Church and Ellie King. King performs at the AmFam House Stage at 2:00 p.m., and both artists will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m.

Hold on and buckle up your seatbelts because next weekend, the festival is hosting mainstream artists such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, City Girls, and Milwaukee's own Kia Rap Princess.

Strawberry Festival

The Strawberry Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Cedarburg. According to their website, you will enjoy everything strawberry, from strawberry shortcakes to strawberry wine. Families, friends, and loved ones can walk the historic main street and "find that perfect treasure" at Art on the Avenue featuring artists from Wisconsin and beyond.

There is so much to do: unique shopping, children’s activities, demonstrations, fun-filled contests, festival food, live music and more. Don’t miss this free, family-friendly festival! Beginning at 10 a.m., be a part of the best community festival that was voted by Milwaukee Magazine. Learn more here.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) at Bradley Symphony Center

Finally, this weekend, enjoy some classical music with a spin to it. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Marvel Studios' Black Panther. Hosted by the Bradley Symphony Center, come and watch the King of Wakanda while the MSO performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score live to picture. Buy tickets Here.