Milwaukee celebrates Juneteenth, officially a federal holiday

The U.S. now has a new federal holiday. President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 17 signed Juneteenth National Independence Day into law.

"I’m glad it’s finally getting its proper due," said Milwaukee resident Robert Davis. "It’s been here in Milwaukee a number of years. So I’m glad to see the recognition it deserves."

Many plan to attend the 50th Juneteenth Day Celebration in Milwaukee. After festivities had to be canceled in 2020, Northcott Neighborhood House said this year's festivities will be bigger and better than ever – and all are invited to come.

President Joe Biden signs Juneteenth National Independence Day into law on June 17, 2021.

The parade is also back this year, going from 14th and Atkinson at 8 a.m. Saturday to Burleigh and MLK. Opening ceremonies to start the festival will begin at 9:30 a.m., activities will wrap up at 4 p.m.

"I’ve been going since 1986 every year," Davis said. "I’m going early because I want to see the parades and the new stuff they are doing this year."

Juneteenth Day Celebration in Milwaukee

The tradition marking the end of slavery in Texas will now be officially recognized by fellow Americans – a good feeling for Davis.

"We just come together, have a good time, have good food. Talking about the history and the culture and why we are celebrating that day and that’s a good thing," said Davis.

The New York Stock Exchange said it does not plan to shut down Friday, June 18 in recognition of the holiday, but will reevaluate for 2022.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is the first new national holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

