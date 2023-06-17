Juneteenth weekend: Milwaukee events celebrate Black businesses

Ahead of Juneteenth, a pair of Milwaukee events and celebrations were in full swing Saturday, June 17.

The second annual "Black on the Block" rocked Black Market near 19th and Hampton from noon to 4 p.m. Two-hundred bikes were given away as part of the celebration.

"Just trying to show the kids, you know, that they gotta get outside and get off these video games – stuff like that," said Shake James, owner of Jay Academy.

Family-friendly activities, food and drinks were aplenty – but most of all, it was a time to celebrate the historic moment of freedom.

Across town near 76th and Good Hope, more than 20 restaurants participated in "Taste of Black Milwaukee" at Destiny Youth Plaza.

The event included the 21st annual "Men Who Cook" competition. There was also music, poetry, stand-up comedy and an appearance from Chef Rodney Poe.

"As a chamber of commerce, we do events that are designed to grow our businesses," said Ruben Hopkins, chairman and CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce. "We created events around the different industries that are a big part of our chamber."

Taste of Black Milwaukee is sponsored by the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Black Restaurant Association. It ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.