Juneteenth Day celebrations in Milwaukee return for 2021

Milwaukee County officials announced on Tuesday, May 25 that Juneteenth Day festivities are returning for 2021.

Juneteenth Day commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. The worldwide event dating back to June 1865 began when the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free.

The Juneteenth Day celebration in Milwaukee is among the oldest. This year it marks the 50th anniversary.

