Juneteenth celebrations in Racine; events begin June 11
RACINE, Wis. - The City of Racine announced Wednesday, May 25 a week-long celebration of Juneteenth, with events beginning on Saturday, June 11 and concluding on Saturday, June 18.
The Juneteenth Planning Committee worked this past year to create events, provide resources, and create educational experiences for the community to celebrate this now nationally recognized holiday.
"I am excited to continue our tradition of celebrating Juneteenth in the City of Racine. It’s important that we remember our nation’s history. On June 19th, 1865 – more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation – slaves in Galveston, Texas were told of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. This year will celebrate the end of slavery with an amazing series of weeklong events. I want to thank Lesia, the Committee, and everyone involved with organizing this year’s celebration," said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
Event details can be found on the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department’s website.
Events include but are not limited to:
Saturday, June 11
- PWNS Miss Juneteenth Pageant
Sunday, June 12
Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
- Underground Railroad Heritage Trail
Monday, June 13
- Mahogany Gallery Black Art Museum
- Black History Class
- Biblical Black History Presentation
Tuesday, June 14
- Workshops sponsored by Chase in partnership with RUSD, HBCU, and Divine 9
- Know Your Rights Information Sessions
Wednesday, June 15
- Racine County Day at the Bryant Center
- Money Smart and Home Buyers Workshops sponsored by Chase
Thursday, June 16
- Understanding Insurance Sponsored by the Urban League
- Credit, Savings, and Budget Sponsored by Chase
- Black Nurses Association Mental Health and Wellness
Friday, June 17
- A Night To Remember Sneakers Ball at Festival Hall (tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or the Bryant Center)
Saturday, June 18
- NAACP Freedom Walk
- Caron Butler Basketball Camp and Jimmy Ward Football Camp
- Official Juneteenth Annual Celebration at Noon
- National Recording Artist Dave Hollister performance at 6 p.m.