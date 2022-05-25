Juneteenth celebrations in Racine; events begin June 11

The City of Racine announced Wednesday, May 25 a week-long celebration of Juneteenth, with events beginning on Saturday, June 11 and concluding on Saturday, June 18.

The Juneteenth Planning Committee worked this past year to create events, provide resources, and create educational experiences for the community to celebrate this now nationally recognized holiday.

"I am excited to continue our tradition of celebrating Juneteenth in the City of Racine. It’s important that we remember our nation’s history. On June 19th, 1865 – more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation – slaves in Galveston, Texas were told of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. This year will celebrate the end of slavery with an amazing series of weeklong events. I want to thank Lesia, the Committee, and everyone involved with organizing this year’s celebration," said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

Event details can be found on the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department’s website.

Events include but are not limited to:

Saturday, June 11

PWNS Miss Juneteenth Pageant

Sunday, June 12

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

Underground Railroad Heritage Trail

Monday, June 13

Mahogany Gallery Black Art Museum

Black History Class

Biblical Black History Presentation

Tuesday, June 14

Workshops sponsored by Chase in partnership with RUSD, HBCU, and Divine 9

Know Your Rights Information Sessions

Wednesday, June 15

Racine County Day at the Bryant Center

Money Smart and Home Buyers Workshops sponsored by Chase

Thursday, June 16

Understanding Insurance Sponsored by the Urban League

Credit, Savings, and Budget Sponsored by Chase

Black Nurses Association Mental Health and Wellness

Friday, June 17

A Night To Remember Sneakers Ball at Festival Hall (tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or the Bryant Center)

Saturday, June 18

Advertisement