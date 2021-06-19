Juneteenth ‘a day of profound weight and power,’ Biden says

President Joe Biden tweeted in observance of Juneteenth Saturday, two days after signing the bill into law that makes the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States a federal holiday.

"Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation – and the promise of that brighter morning to come. It’s a day of profound weight and power. Today and every day, we must work to ensure our nation finally lives up to its promise of equality for all," he tweeted.

Biden signed the bill Thursday that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

Cities, businesses and organizations all over the country are holding events and celebrations, with many being held in Texas where the holiday originated.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas - some 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had freed slaves in Southern states. The news came also more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.

The next year, the now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston.

Then, more than a hundred years later, Texas became the first state to declare Juneteenth a holiday in 1979. It was thanks to the work of state Rep. Al Edwards, who passed away in April 2020.

A statue of Edwards stands in Galveston, where the biggest Juneteenth celebration occurs.

Every year, the city holds a reenactment of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger’s reading of Gen. Order No. 3. Guest speakers from all levels of government are known to visit the ceremony.

According to Doug Matthews, who has coordinated the city’s Juneteenth festivities for decades, the celebration isn’t limited to just a single day. Attendees can expect 12 to 15 events, such as a gala, banquet and several parades.

Juneteenth’s recognition spread rapidly last year alongside the country’s reckoning with race after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Major brands like Nike, Lyft, Target, Quicken Loans and the NFL began observing the day last year.

Spotify is among the organizations endorsing the Juneteenth Act, along with the Leadership Conference on Civil Human Rights, NAACP, U.S. Travel Association, the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.

This year, some states were left scrambling ahead of the newly-founded holiday weekend after Congress and President Biden acted with unusual swiftness to approve the national holiday.

Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion, at least on paper. But most have been slow to move beyond proclamations issued by governors or resolutions passed by lawmakers.

So far, at least nine states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday.

State government agencies and offices in Maryland were closed Friday in observance.

Meanwhile, Black Americans rejoiced after the president made Juneteenth a federal holiday and many agree more is still needed to be done to change policies that are disadvantageous to them.

On Thursday, during a bill-signing ceremony, Biden agreed and singled out voting rights as an area for action.

Republican-led states have enacted or are considering legislation that activists argue would curtail the right to vote, particularly for people of color. Legislation to address voting rights issues, and institute policing reforms demanded after Floyd’s death and other unarmed Black men’s, remains stalled in the Congress that acted swiftly on the Juneteenth bill.

Other people want the federal government to make reparations or financial payments to the descendants of slaves in an attempt to compensate for those wrongs.

Meanwhile, efforts are also afoot across the country to limit what school districts teach about the history of slavery in America.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.

