Juneau County OWI, Baraboo woman arrested
article
BARABOO, Wis. - Bonnie Frogg, 21, from Baraboo, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Juneau County on Saturday morning, May 13.
A trooper saw a vehicle with an equipment violation on I-90 near mile marker 82 around 3:30 a.m. The trooper pulled Frogg over and saw signs of impairment, and conducted a standard field sobriety test.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and the trooper found a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. Frogg was arrested for her 5th OWI.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.