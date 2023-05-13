Juneau County OWI, Baraboo woman arrested

article

Bonnie Frogg, 21, from Baraboo, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Juneau County on Saturday morning, May 13.

A trooper saw a vehicle with an equipment violation on I-90 near mile marker 82 around 3:30 a.m. The trooper pulled Frogg over and saw signs of impairment, and conducted a standard field sobriety test.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and the trooper found a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. Frogg was arrested for her 5th OWI.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.