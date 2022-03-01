Expand / Collapse search

Release of 'Halloween Killer' refused, judge orders

By AP Author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

Gerald Turner

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge has refused to release a man dubbed the "Halloween Killer."

As part of an ongoing legal battle between Gerald Turner and the state, a Fond du Lac County judge last week ordered the 72-year-old Turner to remain in the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston. The state believes he's a sexually violent person and should remain locked up.

Turner was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for the death of 9-year-old Lisa Ann French, who was killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Fond du Lac in 1973. Authorities say she died of shock after Turner raped her. Her body was found in a garbage bag along a road outside the city.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Turner was convicted of murder and sexual assault in 1975 and released from prison in 1994. His parole was revoked in 2013 for possessing sexually explicit material. A judge sent him back to prison.

Turner's mandatory sentence was up in 2018. He’s being held at the supervised living facility during the debate over his placement.

Turner’s next court date is March 29.

Madison man fatally shot sister, committed for 40 years
article

Madison man fatally shot sister, committed for 40 years

A Madison man who fatally shot his sister on Christmas Eve in 2019 has been committed to the state Department of Health Services for 40 years.

Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead following physical altercation
article

Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead following physical altercation

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 28 near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive.

Brownstone Social Lounge shooting: Charges filed; suspect on the run

Milwaukee police are searching for a 25-year-old Sussex man now charged in the shooting at a Water Street bar that killed one employee and injured two others earlier this month.