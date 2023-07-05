Joyce's House in Milwaukee expanding
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's first woman-owned and Black-operated adult education program is expanding. Mercedez Butts, founder and CEO of Joyce's House, joined the WakeUp News team to share more about the new education center.
About Joyce's House (from website)
Joyce's House is a safe, short term home for up to 9 women overcoming addiction. Unlike your average sober living home that only focuses on maintaining sobriety, we offer state-of-the-art curriculum tailored to women of color but is also universal. With operational cost of $201,000 yearly, we anticipate on hiring five women who are in recovery and impacting the lives of 16 women annually. With the help of our tireless staff, we organize programming for our recoveree's, fundraisers, exciting community-building events, and in-depth training sessions for our staff and recoverees.