Journey21 hosts annual Veterans Chili Fest in Oconomowoc

The Brief Journey21 students (young adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities) hosted its 3rd annual Veterans Chili Fest. The students prepared and served appetizers, chili, and desserts to veteran guests. The event taught students the importance of showing gratitude and giving back.



When you see a veteran, it is always nice to remind them of our gratitude for their service. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, some students got to do just that.

Veterans Chili Fest

What we know:

Students at Journey21, an organization based in Oconomowoc that serves young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its 3rd annual Veterans Chili Fest.

Students from the learning academy team made appetizers, chili and desserts – and then served their veteran guests.

The students are being taught to give back, despite their disabilities.