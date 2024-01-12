article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love did more than help his team reach the playoffs this season. Friday, he apparently helped someone out during the winter storm.

In a post on X, which racked up nearly three million views in under four hours, Allie Kurowski said Love helped her niece, Lucy, out of a snow drift. It's unclear exactly where and when the act of kindness took place.

"Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift," the post read. "What can't he do?"

While it's cold outside, Love has been on a hot streak on the field. The signal caller has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice to close the regular season. On Sunday, he threw for two touchdowns and more than 300 yards against the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff berth.

The Packers will hit the road, facing the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. – only on FOX6.