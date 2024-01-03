Packers, Bears at Lambeau Field; Green Bay victory equals playoff shot

article

The Green Bay Packers control the fate of their postseason hopes. If they beat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 7, they are in the playoffs.

Because the Saints and Buccaneers won their respective games on Sunday, if the Packers lose to the Bears, they will be out of the playoffs.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won 13 of the last 15 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field, including a 27-10 victory last season. The Packers have outscored Chicago, 433-225, in the last 15 home games, scoring 20-plus points in 13 of those contests.

Sunday's matchup will be just the second time (2010) that the two teams have ended the regular season at Lambeau Field. It is a matchup of the two winningnest teams in NFL history during the regular season (Green Bay: 797 / Chicago: 793).

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Head Coach Matt LaFleur is the only coach in NFL history (Elias) to win his first nine games against the Bears (Dennis Green won his first six for Minnesota in 1992-94). The Packers' plus-17 turnover margin in those nine games is the top turnover differential in a nine-game span by Green Bay against Chicago.

Follow live updates below.

1st quarter

C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to the GB End Zone. Touchback. The score is 3-0

J.Love steps back to pass. J.Love pass incomplete intended for R.Doubs

2nd quarter

J.Fields steps back to pass. J.Fields sacked at GB 50 for -8 yards (D.Wyatt)

J.Love pass complete to CHI 10. Catch made by D.Wicks at CHI 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Wicks for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

A.Carlson extra point is good. The score is 7-3

C.Santos 39 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-P.Scales, Holder-T.Gill. The score is 7-6

3rd quarter

J.Love pass short middle complete to CHI 3. Catch made by D.Wicks at CHI 3. Gain of 12 yards. D.Wicks for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

A.Carlson extra point is good. The score is 14-6

4th quarter