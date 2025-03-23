Jonas Brothers tour coming to Milwaukee Oct. 12, 2025

article

The Brief The Jonas Brothers are coming to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 12, 2025. It's part of the "JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour." Ticket presales start March 27. General ticket sales begin the day after.



The Jonas Brothers are coming to Milwaukee!

Living the dream

What we know:

The stop is part of the "JONAS20: Living the Dream" tour, which bills itself as a "powerful, full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world."

The Jonas Brothers will bring their tour to Fiserv Forum on October 12, 2025, with special guests The All-American Rejects.

What they're saying:

"We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," said the Jonas Brothers. "Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

The tour will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas, including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work and DNCE — all leading up to the headlining performance from the Jonas Brothers.

Get tickets

What you can do:

Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through Wednesday, March 26, at 9 a.m. The presale will run on Thursday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to learn more.

The general onsale begins Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.