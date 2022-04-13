Expand / Collapse search

Johnson inauguration as Milwaukee mayor happening Wednesday

Cavalier Johnson
MILWAUKEE - The inauguration of Cavalier Johnson as Milwaukee mayor is set for Wednesday morning, April 13. It is scheduled to take place at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Johnson is city's first elected African American mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades. He beat Bob Donovan – securing 72% of the votes – and topping Donovan's voters by more than 37,000.

Johnson has two years to deliver on his promises before the next election. He said in a sit-down interview with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith that he is not afraid of a fight – in or out of the office. Johnson also talked about his childhood and what it's like to be one of the youngest elected mayors.

This is a developing story.

