Johnson inauguration as Milwaukee mayor happening Wednesday

The inauguration of Cavalier Johnson as Milwaukee mayor is set for Wednesday morning, April 13. It is scheduled to take place at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Johnson is city's first elected African American mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades. He beat Bob Donovan – securing 72% of the votes – and topping Donovan's voters by more than 37,000.

Johnson has two years to deliver on his promises before the next election. He said in a sit-down interview with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith that he is not afraid of a fight – in or out of the office. Johnson also talked about his childhood and what it's like to be one of the youngest elected mayors.

