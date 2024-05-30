Johnson Creek firefighters put out two separate fires on I-94

article

Firefighters had to put out two unrelated fires on I-94 in Johnson Creek on Tuesday, May 28. One of those fires came to the firefighters.

According to the Johnson Creek Fire Department, just after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 270 on westbound I-94.

The passenger vehicle was completely on fire, and crews were able to put it out.

After the fire was put out, a pick-up truck with a trailer drove up to the scene, with smoke coming from the rear of the trailer. The driver told firefighters it was on fire.

Firefighters were able to put that fire out as well.

There was minimal damage to the trailer, and the truck was not damaged.

In the press release, the Johnson Creek Fire Department said quote, "EMT’s and paramedics will occasionally have a patient present to them at the fire station, but to have the fire come to firefighters is an extraordinarily rare event to say the least."