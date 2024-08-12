Johnson Creek fatal crash; car, tow truck collide

article

One person is dead and a second injured after a collision between a car and tow truck in the Village of Johnson Creek on Monday, Aug. 12.

Officials said the wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday at State Highway 26 and River Drive.

The initial investigation indicates the driver of a sedan attempted to cross State Highway 26 at River Drive. That vehicle was struck by a tow truck traveling southbound on WIS 26. Both vehicles continued through the median and struck another sedan traveling northbound on WIS 26.

One driver sustained fatal injuries. The driver's information is not being released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by: the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Watertown Police Department, Johnson Creek Fire Department, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.