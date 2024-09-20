Johnson Creek 1980s fire truck auction; proceeds to help save lives

article

The Johnson Creek Fire Department is auctioning off a 1989 Pierce Arrow 95-foot aerial platform fire truck.

According to the auction site, Municibid, the truck is perfect for a construction business, landscaping company, or volunteer fire department. The fire truck runs, drives well, and has 23,575 miles on it. It features a 200-gallon water tank, a Waterous 1500 GPM 2 Stage pump, a Onan 6K generator, a Detroit 8V92A 12.1 liter diesel engine, and Allison HTB 741 automatic transmission.

This online auction is open to the public and ends on Friday, Sept. 27. As of Friday morning, Sept. 20, the latest bid was $7,000.

According to a news release, all the proceeds from this auction go right back to the fire department. These funds can be used to buy new water hoses, another vehicle, helmets, and other essentials that the fire district needs to fight fires and save lives.