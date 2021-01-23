Johnson Controls announces Milwaukee-area HQ changes

article

Johnson Controls will bring its North American headquarters offices together at its existing Glendale campus over a projected two-year period.

As a result, the headquarters remains in the metro Milwaukee community where it was founded and will support almost 2,000 employees who will continue to work locally.

In a news release, Johnson Controls said it wants to create "the most efficient and productive work environment based on the innovative building solutions that it produces." All headquarters employees will be able to use the sustainable, efficient and collaborative space in Glendale.

"We recognize we need places and spaces to collaborate, build the diverse culture that makes Johnson Controls unique and drive innovation in building solutions that we use ourselves," George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO, said. "Our Glendale campus will serve as our most efficient and productive office environment, and we will continue our investments in this facility as part of our strong commitment to the Milwaukee metro area. This is an exciting time for our employees."

With the focus on the Glendale campus, Johnson Controls plans to sell its facility near Michigan and Jackson in downtown Milwaukee and lease it back from a new owner while operations transition.

The downtown space includes more than 420,000 square feet of space and consists of seven individual buildings. The facility includes the Brengel Technology Center, which has earned Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Silver distinction for New Construction and Gold distinction for Maintenance and Operation from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Warren Johnson, namesake of Johnson Controls, invented what we know as the first room thermostat while teaching in Whitewater. He traveled to Milwaukee in search of partners to fund manufacturing and started the Johnson Electric Service Co. in 1885. Johnson received a patent for his system in 1895 and the company settled at what is now the downtown building in 1902.

