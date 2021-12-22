Koss Corp. founder dies at 91

article

John C. Koss, the founder and former chairman of Koss Corp., died Tuesday, Dec. 21. He was 91 years old.

Koss and his partner, Martin Lange Jr., developed of the world's first high-fidelity stereophone more than 60 years ago in 1958, according to a post on the company's website. That started the headphone company that is headquartered in Milwaukee.

Koss graduated from Riverside High School and went on to serve as director of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, among other community roles. In 1983, he received an honorary doctorate degree from MSOE, the website said. He also later received an honorary doctorate degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Koss was inducted into The Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame, the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame and the Audio Hall of Fame.