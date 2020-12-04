John Goodlow has history of armed robberies and he is on the run

U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who took off from police during a traffic stop in Milwaukee County.

It was a routine traffic stop. But something seemed off about the person pulled over – and authorities sensed it right away.

U.S Marshals are asking the public for help in finding, John Rufus Goodlow.

"He has a history of armed robberies, various drug possessions, and drug distribution charges," the U.S Marshal on the case tells FOX6 News.

Goodlow faces several charges related to firearms, drugs, and resisting arrest.

In July 2019, Goodlow was stopped for a tag violation by Milwaukee police.

"When officers approached him, he got out of the vehicle. He was very nervous. They noticed what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband," he explained.

John Rufus Goodlow

After further interaction with the police, Goodlow took off. He’s been on the run since.

"As they attempted to apprehend him, he fled," the U.S Marshal on the case said. "In the vehicle, they recovered an additional firearm as well as several baggies containing drugs."

Those drugs included cocaine and fentanyl.

Goodlow is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 180 pounds. U.S Marshals say both of his ears are pierced. They say among the charges he is facing is a probation violation.

Goodlow is believed to be hiding out in Milwaukee. Police say Goodlow has a large network of people who are helping him.

"Anybody that’s aiding him or assisting him in any way could face charges for that for aiding and abetting a known fugitive," the U.S Marshal on the case said.

Anyone who recognizes Goodlow is asked not to confront him, but instead call the police.

“I would definitely consider him armed and dangerous based on his prior interaction with police and armed robberies, he’s someone considered very dangerous,” the U.S Marshal on the case said.

The U.S Marshals say it’s never too late for Goodlow to do the right thing.

"Turn himself in, it would be the best thing to do," the U.S Marshal on the case said.

Anyone with information on Goodlow’s whereabouts can remain anonymous by calling the US Marshal tip line 414-297-3707.