Jimmy Buffett dead; Alpine Valley Music Theatre connection strong

Legendary singer and business mogul Jimmy Buffett passed away on Friday, Sept. 1 from skin cancer. The Yacht Rock legend has been a fixture of Alpine Valley in East Troy – helping to open the venue in 1977.

"Kinda hard to hold it together," said Don Crimmin, a Jimmy Buffett fan.

Crimmin said he is having trouble with the passing of the music icon.

"I first saw him in 1982. My first live show. And we’ve seen him every summer since," Crimmin said.

Jimmy Buffett tribute at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy

As one of the top concert draws in the country, thousands of Buffett fans traveled to Alpine Valley Music Theatre for each of Buffett's 27 performances there.

"I have so many good experiences here with Jimmy and the tailgating. Alpine is just a special place for me," Crimmin said.

"This was one of Jimmy’s favorite venues. There’s been a lot of memories made here," said Dianne Kocmar, president of the Green Bay Chapter Parrot Head Club.

Jimmy Buffett tribute at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy

Alpine Valley posted a tribute to Buffett on Facebook. Now, fans are pouring into East Troy to memorialize the Margaritaville singer.

"A few months ago when Jimmy started to cancel his shows. He told us all not yet. So as parrot heads I’m gonna give a shout-out and say not yet. It’s not over, there’s a legacy here, and it’s gonna continue on through the fans. It’s not going away," Kocmar said.

Jimmy Buffett tribute at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy

"He was a billionaire how do you fight that success? He was a businessman and could turn a song into a dynasty," Crimmin said.

Jimmy Buffett's fans, the Parrothead community, hope Buffett's philanthropy will live on through them.

"Everybody smile when you think of him; keep the music going and fins up to everyone," Crimmin said.

Jimmy Buffett performed his 27th show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in 2022.