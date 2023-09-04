Jim Dreyer attempts Lake Michigan swim again

Jim Dreyer is attempting his Lake Michigan swim again.

In his second attempt of the summer, the Michigan man is going it alone, with no escort boat following him, instead pulling a dingy.

As he set out on Monday, Sept. 4, he said this time, he thinks he'll be successful.

It's not easy to prepare for a trip across Lake Michigan.

Jim Dreyer

"There’s a lot of wind, and I’m going to see a lot of wind," said Dreyer. "It’s going to be a rough ride."

If Dreyer has it his way, he won't set foot in the 10-foot boat he's pulling across the water during the trip.

"You have time to think about absolutely everything," said Dreyer.

Dreyer is once again attempting the 82-and-a-half-mile swim alone with no escort boat, pulling 225 pounds behind him.

Jim Dreyer

"If you let yourself think about the situation you’re in and how it could turn ugly, you could really downward spiral," said Dreyer.

He's wearing special goggles to help guide the way and has the ability to call for help if needed.

Dreyer's no stranger to the grueling journey.

Jim Dreyer

The swim comes 25 years after a successful trip further north that was 25 miles shorter.

"It’s like being on another planet when you can’t see land in any direction, and you know you’re not going to see it for a long time," said Dreyer.

Bradford Beach was packed on Monday with onlookers cheering him on.

"Is he crazy? Is he just that athletic?" said Sandy Kashou. "There is some motivation coming from him. I’m not really sure, but I hope he makes it."

Dreyer is on a mission to prove he can do it no matter how difficult the journey might be.

"This will be a way for me to look back at my career and put a really good cap on it," said Dreyer. "That doesn’t mean I’m done, but what a way to celebrate my 25-year anniversary."

Jim Dreyer

His own crews will be on both sides of the lake and ready to get to him if he really needs help.

Otherwise, he has oars to row.

It will take him an estimated 60 hours.

You can track Dreyer's swim online.