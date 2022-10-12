Jill Biden visiting Milwaukee Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
According to the White House, during her visit, she will speak with the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA) and visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools "Homework Diner."
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. first lady Jill Biden celebrates the 1990 passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Marking Disability Pride Month, President Joe
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Biden's Milwaukee visit is the first in a series of stops through that weekend that will take the first lady to Fort Benning, Georgia and Broward County, Florida.