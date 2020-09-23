Jill Biden set to travel to Wisconsin on Sept. 28

article

Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 28. The visit comes just a week after her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, campaigned in Manitowoc.

The former vice president spoke at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc -- a county President Obama won only once in 2008 -- by seven points. It is also a county President Trump won by 20+ points.

When Joe Biden was in Manitowoc, he said his primary job as president would be to unite the country. He also warned people not to become numb to the reality of COVID-19.

Monday's visit was Joe Biden's second in the Badger State this September.