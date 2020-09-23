Expand / Collapse search

Jill Biden set to travel to Wisconsin on Sept. 28

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Politics
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Dr. Jill Biden joined Good Day Philadelphia Thursday morning to discuss the upcoming election and ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MILWAUKEE - Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 28. The visit comes just a week after her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, campaigned in Manitowoc.

The former vice president spoke at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc -- a county President Obama won only once in 2008 -- by seven points. It is also a county President Trump won by 20+ points.

When Joe Biden was in Manitowoc, he said his primary job as president would be to unite the country. He also warned people not to become numb to the reality of COVID-19.

Monday's visit was Joe Biden's second in the Badger State this September.

Open Record: Make your vote count
slideshow

Open Record: Make your vote count

As the clock ticks down to Election Day, FOX6 Investigators and political reporter Jason Calvi break down the major headlines in Wisconsin.

Joe Biden campaigns in Manitowoc, promises to buy American
slideshow

Joe Biden campaigns in Manitowoc, promises to buy American

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned in Manitowoc on Monday, Sept. 21.