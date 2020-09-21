Joe Biden campaigns in Manitowoc, promises to buy American

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned in Manitowoc on Monday, Sept. 21 -- and said his primary job as president would be to unite the country. He also warned people not to become numb to the reality of COVID-19.

Biden came to a divided Wisconsin for the second time this month.

Joe Biden arrives in Green Bay ahead of campaign stop in Manitowoc

"We have to bring the country together. That's going to be my primary job," Biden said,.

The former vice president spoke at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc -- a county President Obama won only once in 2008 -- by seven points. It is also a county President Trump won by 20+ points.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns in Manitowoc

"I know many of you were frustrated. You were angry. You believed you weren't being seen, represented, or heard. I get it. It has to change. And I promise you this -- it will change with me. You will be seen and heard and respected by me," Biden said.

Biden promises to buy American to help manufacturing like in Manitowoc.

"When I'm president of the United States, God willing, American companies with American workers building American products using American supply change, are going to be the only ones who get the contracts," Biden said.

Biden also brought up the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The virus was too big for him. All his life, Donald Trump has been bailed out of any problem he`s ever faced," Bide said. "But this was a crisis. A real crisis. A crisis that required serious presidential leadership. And Trump wasn't up to it."

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt said Biden's support among the middle class is eroding. He criticized Biden for supporting NAFTA. Blue collar workers broke strongly for Donald Trump in 2016 -- and so Biden brings up his history growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and not going to an Ivy League school.

The former vice president addressed the news that more than 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Biden also warned against the risk of growing numb to the increasing death toll, and said that we can and must adopt measures like mask-wearing to prevent an additional 200,000 deaths this year.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were in Wisconsin last week. The vice president is set to return again on Thursday -- with a visit to the Eau Claire area. He will deliver remarks at a Made In America event, focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

Trump Victory spokesperson Anna Kelly's remarks on Biden's visit to Wisconsin.

“Joe Biden is trying to save face and cover up his extensive record of expanding Chinese influence in America at the expense of American workers. Thankfully, Wisconsinites had President Trump to clean up Biden’s mess by gutting the disastrous NAFTA deal, negotiating the USMCA, and spearheading the Great American Comeback to create jobs and expand opportunity for Wisconsin manufacturers. It’s clearer than ever that Badger State voters will soundly reject Joe Biden’s malarkey in favor of four more years of President Trump in November.”