Supporters of Jewish, Palestinian people assemble in Milwaukee area

As the Israel Hamas war rages, tension and support for both sides of the conflict were seen in the Milwaukee area Wednesday.

At Zeidler Square downtown, a large group rallied in support of the Palestinian people.

"It’s a mixture of fear and as well as pride in the Palestinians," said Leen Mortada. "We all have to stand together in order to strengthen the voices of those that are unheard."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The important thing is that Palestine should be free," said Remi Schueler with the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee.

In Fox Point, Jewish children and parents prayed for peace at the Bader Hillel Academy.

Destruction amid Israel Hamas war

"The Jewish nation is proud and strong, and we are faithful, and we believe that good will come out of this," said Mushka Lein, Chabad of the East Side director.

"Children are so innocent and so pure, so when they pray to the heavens, we know that God will answer their prayers," said parent Leah Stein.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The children wrote down mitvzahs, or good deeds, they promised to do.

"Israel is in a lot of danger. When you do good deeds, it will make the danger stop," said Mendel Stein, Leah's son.

Featured article

Shielded from the terrors of war, while each side seeks different outcomes, they agree they do not want to see innocent lives lost – and are heartbroken by civilian deaths.

"Keep praying for good, for peace," said Leah Stein. "We need this more than ever."

More events like Wednesday's are planned for the coming days as the war continues.