JetBlue plane diverted to Milwaukee; Boston to California flight
MILWAUKEE - A JetBlue plane headed from Boston to San Jose, California was diverted to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport Sunday night, June 11 due to a medical emergency.
Airport officials said the plane landed safely in Milwaukee and taxied to the gate.
One passenger deplaned for medical treatment.
Officials said the plane would likely continue on to its final destination.