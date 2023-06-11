Expand / Collapse search

JetBlue plane diverted to Milwaukee; Boston to California flight

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:38PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

JetBlue plane diverted to Milwaukee; Boston to California flight

A JetBlue plane headed from Boston to San Jose, California was diverted to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport Sunday night, June 11 due to a medical emergency.

MILWAUKEE - A JetBlue plane headed from Boston to San Jose, California was diverted to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport Sunday night, June 11 due to a medical emergency.

Airport officials said the plane landed safely in Milwaukee and taxied to the gate.

One passenger deplaned for medical treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the plane would likely continue on to its final destination. 
 