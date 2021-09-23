Expand / Collapse search

Jet In to break ground at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Published 
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee headquartered fixed-base operator Jet In announced plans on Thursday, Sept. 23 to break ground on a new facility at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

A news release says the project is an $11 million investment that will provide services and amenities, including heated hangars capable of accommodating the largest general aviation aircraft.

The Jet In facility will open to the public as a full-service fixed-base operator. It will also serve as the Milwaukee base of operations for its sister company, Jet Out. The infrastructure and staff at the new facility will play a role in Jet Out's plans to scale its aircraft co-ownership program. 

article

article

