Jerseys For Jackson: Milwaukee employees invited to join effort

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says all non-uniformed city employees are invited to wear a baseball jersey to work on Friday, Dec. 3 in honor of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks who died of injuries sustained in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

"We share the sadness our neighbors in Waukesha feel and join in this effort," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

The 8-year-old was walking in the parade with his baseball team. The baseball community from near and far is rallying around this grieving family.

A Greendale native is trying to rally support for the family by wearing #JerseysForJackson on Friday, Dec. 3. The Milwaukee Brewers are now on board. It began with the former MVP, Christian Yelich, before more players and then the team joined in, too.

A quick search of the #JerseysForJackson hashtag on social media shows baseball teams, school districts and businesses from across the country joining in

