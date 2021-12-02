Expand / Collapse search

Jerseys For Jackson: Milwaukee employees invited to join effort

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:33PM
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jackson Sparks

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says all non-uniformed city employees are invited to wear a baseball jersey to work on Friday, Dec. 3 in honor of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks who died of injuries sustained in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

"We share the sadness our neighbors in Waukesha feel and join in this effort," said Mayor Tom Barrett. 

The 8-year-old was walking in the parade with his baseball team. The baseball community from near and far is rallying around this grieving family.

A Greendale native is trying to rally support for the family by wearing #JerseysForJackson on Friday, Dec. 3. The Milwaukee Brewers are now on board. It began with the former MVP, Christian Yelich, before more players and then the team joined in, too.

A quick search of the #JerseysForJackson hashtag on social media shows baseball teams, school districts and businesses from across the country joining in

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After parade tragedy, Dancing Grannies 'determined to rebuild'
article

After parade tragedy, Dancing Grannies 'determined to rebuild'

For the first time, we’re hearing from members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Four of their dancers and volunteers died during the Waukesha parade tragedy.

Waukesha Christmas parade attack, finding 'meaning after trauma'
article

Waukesha Christmas parade attack, finding 'meaning after trauma'

A clinical psychologist says what happened in Waukesha is called a collective traumatic event and says the COVID pandemic has proven communities are resilient. 

Waukesha Christmas parade attack, finding 'meaning after trauma'

A clinical psychologist says what happened in Waukesha is called a collective traumatic event and says the COVID pandemic has proven communities are resilient. 