Jerry Taff, longtime Milwaukee news anchor, dies at 85

article

The Brief Longtime Milwaukee news anchor Jerry Taff died at age 85. Taff was the lead news anchor at WISN 12 from 1979 to 2005. Taff is known for ending each newscast with the phrase "Good night and better tomorrows."



There's sad news tonight about a long-time fixture in Milwaukee television news.

Jerry Taff, who anchored the news at WISN 12 for more than a quarter-century, has died.

Taff, a native of Texas, was the lead news anchor at WISN 12 from 1979 to 2005.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A statement from WISN 12 calls taff a "beloved" anchor who touched countless lives.

Taff ended each newscast with the phrase "Good night and better tomorrows."

Taff died in Texas on Monday, Oct. 27, at the age of 85.

FOX6 offers condolences to his colleagues and friends at WISN 12.