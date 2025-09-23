Brian Kramp was at Jerry Smith Farm where iconic hand-painted pumpkin displays have become a must-see for kids and parents year after year.
KENOSHA, Wis. - Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Kenosha started with a roadside table of homegrown vegetables and has blossomed into a family-friendly destination. FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out the fall fun and fresh-baked favorites.
Brian Kramp was at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm where they’re unveiling a new fall attraction for guests.
Brian Kramp sees how you can help the family celebrate their 50th anniversary this Fall.
Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is a superb fall destination for the family if you like autumn vibes, animals and fun on the farm.
The Source: FOX6's Brian Kramp interviewed people at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm.