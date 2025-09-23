Expand / Collapse search

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Kenosha a family-friendly destination

Published  September 23, 2025 7:34am CDT
Brian Kramp was at Jerry Smith Farm where iconic hand-painted pumpkin displays have become a must-see for kids and parents year after year.

The Brief

    • Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Kenosha started with a roadside vegetable table.
    • FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out the fall fun and fresh-baked favorites.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Kenosha started with a roadside table of homegrown vegetables and has blossomed into a family-friendly destination. FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out the fall fun and fresh-baked favorites.

Brian Kramp was at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm where they’re unveiling a new fall attraction for guests.

Brian Kramp sees how you can help the family celebrate their 50th anniversary this Fall.

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is a superb fall destination for the family if you like autumn vibes, animals and fun on the farm.

The Source: FOX6's Brian Kramp interviewed people at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm.

