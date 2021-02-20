Cudahy fundraiser benefits families of female first responders

Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy decided to do something sweet for a couple of first responders on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The First Responders Women's Weekend Fundraiser allowed the community to give back through their appetites.

The bakery is treating two families of first responders.

Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Cathy Wagner passed away earlier this month. Half of the sales made this weekend will be going to her family.

"Cathy had an amazing impact on the community," said Patti Andersen, a fundraiser volunteer. "She is an amazing woman, and she is definitely missed."

Cathy Wagner

Folks hope that the money raised Saturday can help fund the college education for her two children, Caleb and Shelby.

"Shelby and Caleb, my heart goes out to them," said Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats. "I did talk to them personally and see them at the funeral last week and her partner Jack as well. It's just heartbreaking."

"Sara Strong," a Greenfield Fire Department dispatcher battles cancer

The other half of the proceeds are going to dispatcher Sara with the Greenfield Fire Department. She is currently battling cancer.

"Sara is going to beat this cancer thing," Clark said. "She has it under control hopefully and she's going it make it through."

Jen Clark

Jen's Sweet Treats is offering brat and hamburger meals and food specials all weekend. Every little bit helps.

"Being able to help out these families whether it be folding boxes or selling tickets to the brat fry or however I can help, it just feels great to give back to their families and the community," Andersen said.

All of the sales from Feb. 20-21 will be given to the families.

