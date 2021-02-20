Winter safety tips from the Milwaukee Fire Department

Winter is definitely still upon us and the Milwaukee Fire Department has some tips to make sure you and your family are staying safe and healthy this year.
Brhett Vickery has more.
Winter Weather Safety Tips
The Milwaukee Fire Department talks about the safe use of electric heaters and the dangers of unsafe use.
Frozen pipes in winter
Check out how to prevent freezing pipes and how to thaw them safely.
Digging out fire hydrants
With more snow on the way, it's important to dig out your fire hydrants to help firefighters in the case they need to utilize it.
Risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in winter
What it is and how to identify symptoms of CO poisoning.