Attorney Gerald Boyle dies; represented serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

The Brief Gerald Boyle, the man who represented serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has died. Boyle passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17. Visitation will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee on Nov. 30.



Gerald Boyle, the man who represented serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has died, according to a Facebook post by his daughter.

Boyle passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17. A visitation will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee on Nov. 30.

His daughter, Bridget Boyle, shared the following on Facebook:

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father, Gerald Boyle, who departed this world to be with his Lord on November 17, 2024.

A distinguished attorney, he dedicated his life to the relentless pursuit of justice. Over a remarkable career spanning decades, he fearlessly championed countless high-profile cases, earning widespread respect for his sharp legal mind and compassionate heart. For those he represented, he was a beacon of hope and unwavering support.

Above all, his greatest achievement was his steadfast love and devotion to our mother, Marna, his cherished wife of 59 years. Their enduring bond was a testament to the power of love, commitment, and faith, serving as a beautiful example to all who knew them.

Visitation will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee on November 30, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by The Most Reverend Jerome Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee. His full obituary will be shared at a later time.

My brother and I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our mother, Marna, and our sister, Ellen, for their extraordinary care of our father over the past few years. Their unwavering love, selflessness, and dedication brought him immense comfort and peace. We are forever grateful for the compassion and support they provided during his final journey.