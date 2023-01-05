Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested

article

A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County.

According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.

Authorities received multiple calls stating that a vehicle was driving between lanes and that the SUV struck the median wall at one point but continued driving.

The driver failed to stop for law enforcement for three miles but stopped after exiting the interstate for the rest area on I-94 Westbound in Jefferson County.

The trooper saw the driver, noticed signs of impairment and issued a sobriety test. The driver was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and booked in Jefferson County Jail.

According to officials, if convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. His violations include felony bail jumping and deviation from the designated lane.