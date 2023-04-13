Jefferson County fatal motorcycle crash; collision with car

article

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Wednesday night, April 12 in Jefferson County. It happened on STH 106 at Mehring Road in the Town of Sullivan.

Preliminary Investigation at the scene shows that the driver of a vehicle was traveling northbound on Mehring Road and came to the stop sign at STH 106. The driver then pulled out onto STH 106 to go westbound. A motorcycle traveling eastbound on STH 106 collided with vehicle as it pulled out on STH 106.

The driver of vehicle suffered minor injuries. The operator of motorcycle died at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.