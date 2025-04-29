Jefferson County fatal moped crash; CTH CW near Gopher Hill Road

article

The Brief The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal moped crash that happened on April 28. The investigation determined that the operator of the moped left the pavement and traveled onto the gravel shoulder of the road, causing the operator to lose control. The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.



A crash involving a moped left one person dead in Jefferson County on Monday, April 28. It happened on CTH CW near Gopher Hill Road in the Town of Ixonia.

What we know:

Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a moped was traveling westbound on CTH CW on the pavement, but to the right of the fog line.

The investigation determined that the operator of the moped left the pavement and traveled onto the gravel shoulder of the road, causing the operator to lose control of the moped and crash.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.