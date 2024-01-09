Jefferson County fatal crash; semi, SUV collide in Town of Oakland

article

A semi and SUV collided head-on on State Highway 18 at Hope Lake Road in the Town of Oakland early on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 5:40 a.m. Preliminary investigation at the scene shows a semi was traveling east on State Highway 18 and an SUV was traveling west. As the vehicles approached each other, a head-on collision occurred.

Road conditions are a contributing factor in the crash, officials said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cambridge Fire, Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and Jefferson County Emergency Communications for traffic control.