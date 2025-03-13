Expand / Collapse search

Jefferson County fatal crash involving semi; Highway 18 and CTH A

Published  March 13, 2025 8:20am CDT
Jefferson County
The Brief

    • The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi that occurred on March 12.
    • It happened on US Highway 18 at CTH A in the Town of Oakland.
    • The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Jefferson County on Wednesday, March 12.

Fatal crash

What we know:

The two-vehicle crash happened on US Highway 18 at CTH A in the Town of Oakland. 

Preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling northbound on CTH A as it approached a stop sign at the intersection of CTH A and Highway 18.  

After a brief stop, the vehicle proceeded into the intersection where it was struck by a semi that was traveling eastbound on Highway 18. 

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured. 

What's next:

The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

