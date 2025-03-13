Jefferson County fatal crash involving semi; Highway 18 and CTH A
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Jefferson County on Wednesday, March 12.
Fatal crash
What we know:
The two-vehicle crash happened on US Highway 18 at CTH A in the Town of Oakland.
Preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling northbound on CTH A as it approached a stop sign at the intersection of CTH A and Highway 18.
After a brief stop, the vehicle proceeded into the intersection where it was struck by a semi that was traveling eastbound on Highway 18.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
What's next:
The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.