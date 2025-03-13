Jefferson County fatal crash involving semi; Highway 18 and CTH A

article

The Brief The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi that occurred on March 12. It happened on US Highway 18 at CTH A in the Town of Oakland. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.



One person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Jefferson County on Wednesday, March 12.

Fatal crash

What we know:

The two-vehicle crash happened on US Highway 18 at CTH A in the Town of Oakland.

Preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling northbound on CTH A as it approached a stop sign at the intersection of CTH A and Highway 18.

After a brief stop, the vehicle proceeded into the intersection where it was struck by a semi that was traveling eastbound on Highway 18.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

What's next:

The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.