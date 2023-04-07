Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, vehicle rolled

One person is dead and other injured following a rollover crash in Jefferson County Thursday night, April 6. It happened on I-94 EB east of STH 89 near the City of Lake Mills.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound with two occupants, a 41-year-old man and 43-year-old woman.

The vehicle began to swerve and traveled onto the right shoulder before the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer across the westbound lanes into the median where it rolled multiple times before coming to a rest with severe damage.

Serious but non-life-threatening injuries were sustained by the driver – identified as the 41-year-old man. The passenger, the 43-year-old woman, was ejected, became pinned under the vehicle, and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries and will be charged with operating after revocation and intoxicated use of a motor vehicle causing death.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

I-94 WB was closed for approximately three hours to allow responders to investigate and clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and names are being withheld pending family notification.