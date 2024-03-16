Jefferson County fatal crash, driver ejected from vehicle

article

One person is dead following a crash in Jefferson County on Friday, March 15.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, around 9: 22 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on Beryl Drive in the Town of Watertown, which is just south of the City of Watertown.

A preliminary investigation at the scene showed that the vehicle was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control at a curve.

The vehicle went off the road and rolled several times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.