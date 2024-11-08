Jefferson County drunk driving arrest; Glendale man booked, 9th offense

article

The Brief A Glendale man was arrested early Friday, Nov. 8 for allegedly driving drunk – his ninth offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper responded to a crash on I-94 near Highway 89 in Jefferson County. The man drove off the interstate, into a farm field and struck a hay bale.



A 63-year-old Glendale man was arrested early Friday, Nov. 8 for "operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 9th offense," officials said.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper responded to a crash on I-94 near Highway 89 in Jefferson County shortly after midnight Friday. When the trooper arrived on the scene, it was discovered that a vehicle had left the interstate, drove into an adjacent farm field, and struck a hay bale.

The trooper detected indicators of impairment and the driver was arrested following an operating while intoxicated investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Following an evidentiary blood draw at a hospital, the Glendale man was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. The charges include Operating While Intoxicated - 9th Offense, Operating After Revocation, Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device, and Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department provided assistance to the Wisconsin State Patrol.