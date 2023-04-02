Jefferson County crash on STH 106 near Calkins; 2 dead

article

Two people died in a crash on STH 106 near Calkins in the Town of Palmyra on Saturday night, April 1.

Deputies said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

Investigation at the scene showed the vehicle driver was driving northbound on STH 106, lost control and entered the ditch. The vehicle culvert caused the vehicle to overturn, and one of the car's occupants was ejected from the vehicle. Both of the people died at the scene.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.