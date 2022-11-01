Jefferson County crash; pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County on Oct. 29. It happened around 9:50 p.m. on CTH N south of CTH U in the Town of Cold Spring.

Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a group of pedestrians were attempting to cross CTH N when one of them was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on CTH N. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed on scene until law enforcement arrived. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

On Oct. 31 the sheriff’s office was notified that the victim in this incident had died. She has been identified as Maricela Del Carmen Rivas Rivas, 30, from the Whitewater area.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Whitewater Police, EMS, Fire and Jefferson County Emergency Communications for traffic control.

The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.