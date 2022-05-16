Jefferson child stabbed in targeted incident: police

Jefferson police were called to the area of Wisconsin Drive near Riverfront Park around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a male juvenile being stabbed.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is listed in stable condition.

This case is considered an isolated, targeted incident and is currently under active investigation by the Jefferson Police Department.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Weiss at the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707.